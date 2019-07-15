Comparison of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 19 4.02 N/A -0.47 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 9.20 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Novavax Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$1.35 is Novavax Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -72.45%. Competitively the consensus price target of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, which is potential 18.51% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Vericel Corporation looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares and 85.3% of Vericel Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.