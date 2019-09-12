Comparison of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 8 7.03 N/A -9.39 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.08 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novavax Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Novavax Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Novavax Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential is -27.00% at a $4.19 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Novavax Inc. was more bearish than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.