Comparison of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

We will be comparing the differences between Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 12 5.42 N/A -9.39 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 114.74 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novavax Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s average price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -79.58%. Competitively the average price target of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 129.51% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Translate Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.