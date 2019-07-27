Comparison of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

As Biotechnology companies, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 17 3.49 N/A -0.47 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.13 1.10

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novavax Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Novavax Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, with potential downside of -68.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.95% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.