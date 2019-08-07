Comparison of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 15 3.76 N/A -9.39 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 38.92 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novavax Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$1.35 is Novavax Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -70.59%. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 111.15%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 41.6%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.