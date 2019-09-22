Comparison of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 7.39 N/A -9.39 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novavax Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Novavax Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s upside potential is 98.47% at a $13 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Novavax Inc. was more bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.