Comparison of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 9 6.47 N/A -9.39 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.53 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novavax Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.18 beta indicates that Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand, has 2.43 beta which makes it 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -77.27% and an $1.25 consensus price target. Competitively Fortress Biotech Inc. has an average price target of $15, with potential upside of 665.31%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.