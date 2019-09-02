Comparison of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

This is a contrast between Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 10 6.74 N/A -9.39 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novavax Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Eyenovia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Novavax Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.35, and a -77.39% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Eyenovia Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.