Comparison of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 10 6.74 N/A -9.39 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 59.60 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novavax Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Novavax Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.35, and a -77.42% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.