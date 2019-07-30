Comparison of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 16 3.57 N/A -0.47 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.15 N/A -2.09 0.00

Demonstrates Novavax Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Novavax Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Novavax Inc. has a -68.97% downside potential and an average price target of $1.35. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $43, while its potential upside is 72.00%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.42% and 96.1%. 0.95% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -81.82% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.42% stronger performance.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.