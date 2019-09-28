Comparison of Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

We are contrasting Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 5.42M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novan Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Novan Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 698,981,798.17% 0% -49.7% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 80,654,761.90% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 2.82%. 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Novan Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.