Comparison of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 8.69M -0.50 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 0.78 256.66M 2.29 72.86

Table 1 demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,350,637,239.66% -175.4% -83.4% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 143,779,060.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 349.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $229.6, which is potential 37.70% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.