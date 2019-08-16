Comparison of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -0.50 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.19 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 4.49 beta. Competitively, Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Trevena Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Trevena Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 298.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.