Comparison of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Since NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.90 N/A -0.39 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.