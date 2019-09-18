Comparison of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.73 N/A -0.50 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 197.45 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.49 beta indicates that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.