Comparison of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

This is a contrast between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -0.50 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 9.80 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.49 beta, while its volatility is 349.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Radius Health Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average price target and a 19.09% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.