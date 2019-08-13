Comparison of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -0.50 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.21 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 182.89% and its consensus target price is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 35.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.