Comparison of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Both Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 26 3.31 N/A 1.62 17.95 United Microelectronics Corporation 2 0.00 N/A 0.04 58.92

In table 1 we can see Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and United Microelectronics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Microelectronics Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than United Microelectronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and United Microelectronics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 17.6% 14.5% United Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. United Microelectronics Corporation’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. are 5.5 and 4.6. Competitively, United Microelectronics Corporation has 2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Microelectronics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.6% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares and 5.9% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares. About 1.7% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 1.11% 12.21% 6.06% 18.28% 4.35% 27.52% United Microelectronics Corporation -0.91% -3.96% 0.46% 16.58% -20.73% 21.79%

For the past year Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was more bullish than United Microelectronics Corporation.

Summary

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors United Microelectronics Corporation.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.