Comparison of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) and Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) and Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova LifeStyle Inc. 1 0.27 N/A 0.19 3.66 Natuzzi S.p.A. 4 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nova LifeStyle Inc. and Natuzzi S.p.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova LifeStyle Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 6.2% Natuzzi S.p.A. 0.00% -26.8% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s current beta is 2.71 and it happens to be 171.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Natuzzi S.p.A. has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nova LifeStyle Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival Natuzzi S.p.A. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Nova LifeStyle Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Natuzzi S.p.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.5% of Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Natuzzi S.p.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares. Comparatively, Natuzzi S.p.A. has 53.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova LifeStyle Inc. -7% -30.69% -4.11% -44.44% -61.33% 52.11% Natuzzi S.p.A. -8.48% -21.74% -25.2% -40.62% -50.45% -1.29%

For the past year Nova LifeStyle Inc. had bullish trend while Natuzzi S.p.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Nova LifeStyle Inc. beats Natuzzi S.p.A.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. and its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company develops upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. It also offers sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of September 22, 2017, the company operated through 60 direct retail stores in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Mexico. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.