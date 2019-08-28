Comparison of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) and Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

This is a contrast between Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) and Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Home Furnishings & Fixtures and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova LifeStyle Inc. 1 0.33 N/A 0.13 6.36 Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 16 0.27 N/A 0.49 26.13

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nova LifeStyle Inc. and Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated. Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nova LifeStyle Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova LifeStyle Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 4% Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 0.00% 3.1% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Nova LifeStyle Inc. has a beta of 2.48 and its 148.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

42.7 and 39 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nova LifeStyle Inc. Its rival Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1 respectively. Nova LifeStyle Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nova LifeStyle Inc. and Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 72.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova LifeStyle Inc. -3.07% 12.33% 6.08% 17.14% -55.31% 78.18% Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 1.19% -18.39% -28.12% -33.75% -48.98% -36.23%

For the past year Nova LifeStyle Inc. had bullish trend while Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors Nova LifeStyle Inc.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. and its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company develops upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. It also offers sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations. As of September 16, 2017, the company operated a network of 91 company-and licensee-owned stores. It also provides shipping, delivery, and warehousing services to customers in the furniture industry. In addition, the company owns and leases retail store properties. It also distributes its products through other multi-line furniture stores, Bassett galleries or design centers, specialty stores, and mass merchants. Bassett Furniture Industries was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.