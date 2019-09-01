Comparison of Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Both Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial Corp. 32 4.50 N/A 2.18 15.87 Webster Financial Corporation 50 3.44 N/A 4.09 12.47

In table 1 we can see Norwood Financial Corp. and Webster Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Webster Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Norwood Financial Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Norwood Financial Corp. and Webster Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2% Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Norwood Financial Corp. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Webster Financial Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Norwood Financial Corp. and Webster Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Webster Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $62 average price target and a 38.52% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Norwood Financial Corp. and Webster Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 93.2%. 1.1% are Norwood Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Webster Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91% Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47%

For the past year Norwood Financial Corp. was more bullish than Webster Financial Corporation.

Summary

Webster Financial Corporation beats Norwood Financial Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.