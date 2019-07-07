Comparison of Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) compete with each other in the Steel & Iron sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Pipe Company 24 1.24 N/A 2.09 12.42 Worthington Industries Inc. 38 0.59 N/A 2.44 15.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Northwest Pipe Company and Worthington Industries Inc. Worthington Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Pipe Company. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Northwest Pipe Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Worthington Industries Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northwest Pipe Company and Worthington Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Pipe Company 0.00% 8.7% 7.5% Worthington Industries Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Pipe Company’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. Worthington Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.02 beta which makes it 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Northwest Pipe Company is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Worthington Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Northwest Pipe Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Worthington Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Northwest Pipe Company and Worthington Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 50.9% respectively. 1.7% are Northwest Pipe Company’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Worthington Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Pipe Company 8.69% 2.01% 3.98% 11.02% 26.66% 11.16% Worthington Industries Inc. -3.23% -4.38% -0.4% -10.91% -16.8% 8.47%

For the past year Northwest Pipe Company has stronger performance than Worthington Industries Inc.

Summary

Worthington Industries Inc. beats Northwest Pipe Company on 7 of the 10 factors.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.