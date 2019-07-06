Comparison of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Both Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.62 N/A 0.85 17.78 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 29 3.99 N/A 2.27 12.94

In table 1 we can see Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 4.3% 0.7% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.8% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) shares and 54.4% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. shares. 1.8% are Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.1% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.4% 6.18% 3.14% 12.24% -4.12% 11.66% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. -0.74% -1.54% -1.61% -1.61% -3.22% 2.47%

For the past year Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has stronger performance than Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bankwell Financial Group Inc. beats Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.