Comparison of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.47 N/A 6.45 14.61 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.86 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Northern Trust Corporation and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northern Trust Corporation and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Trust Corporation has a consensus target price of $106.6, and a 12.20% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 49.65% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation was less bullish than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.