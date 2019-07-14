Comparison of Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International Corporation 14 1.85 N/A 1.51 16.99 Westlake Chemical Corporation 69 1.04 N/A 5.97 10.25

In table 1 we can see Northern Technologies International Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Westlake Chemical Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Northern Technologies International Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Northern Technologies International Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 11.3% Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Northern Technologies International Corporation’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s beta is 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.7 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Northern Technologies International Corporation. Its rival Westlake Chemical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Northern Technologies International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Northern Technologies International Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Westlake Chemical Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the average target price of Westlake Chemical Corporation is $75.4, which is potential 9.51% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northern Technologies International Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 28.9%. Insiders owned 16.74% of Northern Technologies International Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Westlake Chemical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Technologies International Corporation -2.53% 4.15% -12.07% -26.59% -11.98% -13.59% Westlake Chemical Corporation 1.75% -21.07% -21.06% -19.34% -47.98% -7.48%

For the past year Westlake Chemical Corporation has weaker performance than Northern Technologies International Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Westlake Chemical Corporation beats Northern Technologies International Corporation.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.