Comparison of Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Both Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International Corporation 12 0.00 7.57M 0.69 16.50 Koppers Holdings Inc. 28 0.46 19.66M 1.01 26.95

Table 1 highlights Northern Technologies International Corporation and Koppers Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Koppers Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Northern Technologies International Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International Corporation 64,700,854.70% 11.9% 10.1% Koppers Holdings Inc. 69,840,142.10% 23.3% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Northern Technologies International Corporation’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Koppers Holdings Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Northern Technologies International Corporation. Its rival Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 0.9 respectively. Northern Technologies International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Northern Technologies International Corporation and Koppers Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Technologies International Corporation has an average target price of $16, and a 31.15% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.3% of Northern Technologies International Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.74% of Northern Technologies International Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Technologies International Corporation 1.07% -4.96% -15.67% -25.19% -42.38% -23.62% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

For the past year Northern Technologies International Corporation has -23.62% weaker performance while Koppers Holdings Inc. has 60.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Koppers Holdings Inc. beats Northern Technologies International Corporation.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.