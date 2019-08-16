Comparison of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Livent Corporation 10 2.17 N/A 0.76 8.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Livent Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3% Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Livent Corporation are 3.5 and 2.4 respectively. Livent Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Livent Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Livent Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 51.29% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Livent Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 40.08%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 37.4%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Livent Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22% Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33%

For the past year Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. had bullish trend while Livent Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Livent Corporation beats Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.