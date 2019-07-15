Comparison of Northeast Bancorp (NBN) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

We will be comparing the differences between Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bancorp 20 2.92 N/A 2.06 10.37 Evans Bancorp Inc. 35 2.79 N/A 3.40 10.68

Demonstrates Northeast Bancorp and Evans Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Evans Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bancorp. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Northeast Bancorp has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evans Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northeast Bancorp and Evans Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bancorp 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Bancorp’s current beta is 0.9 and it happens to be 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Evans Bancorp Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.7 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.7% of Northeast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 58.7% of Evans Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Northeast Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northeast Bancorp 0.05% 1.52% 7.57% 13.66% -2.11% 27.85% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.3% 0.39% 0.67% -13.21% -20.13% 11.53%

For the past year Northeast Bancorp was more bullish than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Evans Bancorp Inc. beats Northeast Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card and ATM services. It operates 10 full-service bank branches and 2 loan production offices located in western and south-central Maine and southern New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.