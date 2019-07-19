Comparison of Northeast Bancorp (NBN) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bancorp 20 2.94 N/A 2.06 10.37 BCB Bancorp Inc. 12 2.51 N/A 1.04 12.26

Table 1 demonstrates Northeast Bancorp and BCB Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BCB Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Northeast Bancorp. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Northeast Bancorp’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BCB Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bancorp 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Bancorp is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.9. Competitively, BCB Bancorp Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northeast Bancorp and BCB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.7% and 29.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Northeast Bancorp’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.7% of BCB Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northeast Bancorp 0.05% 1.52% 7.57% 13.66% -2.11% 27.85% BCB Bancorp Inc. -2.23% -2.83% 6.19% 5.05% -16.79% 21.2%

For the past year Northeast Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than BCB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats on 8 of the 9 factors BCB Bancorp Inc.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card and ATM services. It operates 10 full-service bank branches and 2 loan production offices located in western and south-central Maine and southern New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.