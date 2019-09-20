Comparison of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) and MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC)

As Diversified Investments businesses, North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) and MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royalty Trust 7 6.86 N/A 0.78 9.25 MVC Capital Inc. 9 5.57 N/A 0.26 36.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of North European Oil Royalty Trust and MVC Capital Inc. MVC Capital Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than North European Oil Royalty Trust. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of MVC Capital Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of North European Oil Royalty Trust and MVC Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 377.9% MVC Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.4% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 59.08% of MVC Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.45% of North European Oil Royalty Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.84% of MVC Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North European Oil Royalty Trust -2.18% 1.56% 3.61% 10.46% -9.57% 23.79% MVC Capital Inc. -0.31% 3.01% 5.05% 8.26% 1.59% 16.57%

For the past year North European Oil Royalty Trust has stronger performance than MVC Capital Inc.

Summary

North European Oil Royalty Trust beats MVC Capital Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.