Comparison of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) and Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) and Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP), both competing one another are Diversified Investments companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royalty Trust 7 0.00 9.15M 0.78 9.25 Dorchester Minerals L.P. 19 9.01 N/A 1.70 10.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of North European Oil Royalty Trust and Dorchester Minerals L.P. Dorchester Minerals L.P. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to North European Oil Royalty Trust. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. North European Oil Royalty Trust is presently more affordable than Dorchester Minerals L.P., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) and Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royalty Trust 137,593,984.96% 0% 377.9% Dorchester Minerals L.P. 0.00% 57.7% 55%

Volatility and Risk

North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of North European Oil Royalty Trust. Its rival Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Dorchester Minerals L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

North European Oil Royalty Trust and Dorchester Minerals L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.4% and 17%. 0.45% are North European Oil Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North European Oil Royalty Trust -2.18% 1.56% 3.61% 10.46% -9.57% 23.79% Dorchester Minerals L.P. -5.45% 2.87% 1.91% 8.81% 1.08% 27.39%

For the past year North European Oil Royalty Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Dorchester Minerals L.P.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals L.P. beats North European Oil Royalty Trust on 10 of the 12 factors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The companyÂ’s royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.