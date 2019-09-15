Comparison of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)

Both North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12 Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of North American Construction Group Ltd. and Recon Technology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us North American Construction Group Ltd. and Recon Technology Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9%

Volatility and Risk

North American Construction Group Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.5. Competitively, Recon Technology Ltd.’s beta is 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Recon Technology Ltd. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Recon Technology Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to North American Construction Group Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of Recon Technology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 53.6% of Recon Technology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd. was more bullish than Recon Technology Ltd.

Summary

North American Construction Group Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Recon Technology Ltd.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.