Comparison of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) and Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12 Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.76 N/A 0.27 28.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for North American Construction Group Ltd. and Newpark Resources Inc. Newpark Resources Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than North American Construction Group Ltd. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. North American Construction Group Ltd. is currently more expensive than Newpark Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has North American Construction Group Ltd. and Newpark Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2% Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

North American Construction Group Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Competitively, Newpark Resources Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of North American Construction Group Ltd. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Newpark Resources Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Newpark Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares and 0% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45% Newpark Resources Inc. 5.97% 3.39% 3.81% -8.51% -28.02% 11.06%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd. was more bullish than Newpark Resources Inc.

Summary

North American Construction Group Ltd. beats Newpark Resources Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.