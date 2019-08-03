Comparison of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) and Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) and Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordstrom Inc. 39 0.30 N/A 3.06 10.81 Genesco Inc. 44 0.27 N/A 3.19 12.35

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Genesco Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nordstrom Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Nordstrom Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 53.2% 6% Genesco Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3%

Volatility & Risk

Nordstrom Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genesco Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nordstrom Inc. are 0.8 and 0.2. Competitively, Genesco Inc. has 1.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genesco Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordstrom Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nordstrom Inc. and Genesco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordstrom Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 Genesco Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 59.60% for Nordstrom Inc. with consensus price target of $49.14. Meanwhile, Genesco Inc.’s consensus price target is $44.33, while its potential upside is 21.45%. Based on the data shown earlier, Nordstrom Inc. is looking more favorable than Genesco Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Nordstrom Inc. shares and 0% of Genesco Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4% of Nordstrom Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Genesco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordstrom Inc. 10.29% 5.14% -17.94% -27.04% -36.92% -28.96% Genesco Inc. -3.34% -6.39% -9.12% -16.09% -1.43% -11.11%

For the past year Genesco Inc. has weaker performance than Nordstrom Inc.

Summary

Genesco Inc. beats Nordstrom Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The companyÂ’s Lids Sports Group segment operates headwear and accessory stores primarily under the Lids banner; Lids Locker Room and Lids Clubhouse stores, which sell licensed sports headwear, apparel, and accessories to sports fans; and Locker Room by Lids leased departments in Macy's department stores that sell headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties from an assortment of college and professional teams, as well as sells headwear and accessories through e-commerce. Its Johnston & Murphy Group segment engages in retail, catalog, and e-commerce, as well as wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. This segment also provides men's and women's footwear and leather accessories under the Trask brand through retailers and department stores, an e-commerce Website, and catalog. The companyÂ’s Licensed Brands segment markets casual footwear under the Dockers brand for men; and G.H. Bass trademark footwear and other brands. As of March 10, 2017, it operated approximately 2,775 retail stores and leased departments in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Germany. The companyÂ’s e-commerce Websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, shibyjourneys.com, schuh.co.uk, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.com, lids.com, lids.ca, lidslockerroom.com, lidsclubhouse.com, neweracap.com, trask.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.