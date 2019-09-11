Comparison of Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN)

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 137 3.82 N/A 5.51 25.73 Tecogen Inc. 4 2.24 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nordson Corporation and Tecogen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nordson Corporation and Tecogen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -30.8% -18.7%

Risk & Volatility

Nordson Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Tecogen Inc.’s 0.09 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nordson Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Tecogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Tecogen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nordson Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nordson Corporation and Tecogen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Tecogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nordson Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -15.23% and an $125 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nordson Corporation and Tecogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 16.9% respectively. Nordson Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Tecogen Inc. has 54.88% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% Tecogen Inc. -3.86% -9.24% -16.41% -17.97% -4.65% -10.74%

For the past year Nordson Corporation has 18.69% stronger performance while Tecogen Inc. has -10.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats Tecogen Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.