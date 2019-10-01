Comparison of Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 139 1.90 51.41M 5.51 25.73 Kornit Digital Ltd. 30 1.61 35.92M 0.29 109.09

Table 1 demonstrates Nordson Corporation and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kornit Digital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nordson Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nordson Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 36,903,309.17% 22.4% 9.3% Kornit Digital Ltd. 121,556,683.59% 6% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Nordson Corporation has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nordson Corporation are 2.2 and 1.5. Competitively, Kornit Digital Ltd. has 2.9 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordson Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Nordson Corporation and Kornit Digital Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$125 is Nordson Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -14.54%. On the other hand, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s potential downside is -5.78% and its average price target is $29. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kornit Digital Ltd. seems more appealing than Nordson Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nordson Corporation and Kornit Digital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 87.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Nordson Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67%

For the past year Nordson Corporation has weaker performance than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.