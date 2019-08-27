Comparison of Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 137 3.49 N/A 5.51 25.73 Helios Technologies Inc. 45 2.16 N/A 1.63 28.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nordson Corporation and Helios Technologies Inc. Helios Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nordson Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Nordson Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Helios Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Nordson Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

Nordson Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Helios Technologies Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Nordson Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Helios Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nordson Corporation and Helios Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Nordson Corporation is $125, with potential downside of -5.49%. Competitively Helios Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $42, with potential upside of 10.56%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Helios Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Nordson Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.8% of Nordson Corporation shares and 86.3% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Nordson Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Helios Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49%

For the past year Nordson Corporation was less bullish than Helios Technologies Inc.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats Helios Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.