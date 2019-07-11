Comparison of Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

As Diversified Machinery companies, Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 134 3.51 N/A 5.47 25.21 Crane Co. 82 1.44 N/A 5.43 15.74

Table 1 demonstrates Nordson Corporation and Crane Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Crane Co. has lower revenue and earnings than Nordson Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nordson Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Crane Co., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nordson Corporation and Crane Co.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.8% 9.2% Crane Co. 0.00% 14.7% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

Nordson Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Competitively, Crane Co.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nordson Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Crane Co. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Nordson Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Crane Co.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nordson Corporation and Crane Co.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Crane Co. 0 1 3 2.75

Crane Co. on the other hand boasts of a $100.33 consensus price target and a 23.12% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nordson Corporation and Crane Co. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 70.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Nordson Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Crane Co. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -4.44% -4.26% 0.5% 7.59% 3.5% 15.58% Crane Co. 0.02% -2.19% 2.53% -7.82% -0.71% 18.33%

For the past year Nordson Corporation has weaker performance than Crane Co.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats Crane Co. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.