Comparison of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.90 N/A -0.49 0.00 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 2 0.16 N/A -28.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nordic American Tankers Limited and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nordic American Tankers Limited and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6% Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0.00% -121.1% -9.8%

Volatility and Risk

Nordic American Tankers Limited is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.62. From a competition point of view, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nordic American Tankers Limited and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 1,847.25% and its average target price is $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nordic American Tankers Limited and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 4.6%. Insiders owned 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares. Competitively, 59.6% are Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1% Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. -5.67% -2.61% -84.37% -91.91% -95.76% -92.12%

For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited had bullish trend while Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nordic American Tankers Limited beats Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in January 2009. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece with an office in Hong Kong.