Comparison of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.98 N/A -1.98 0.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.46 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nordic American Tankers Limited and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -35.5% -21.5% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 22.2% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.56 beta means Nordic American Tankers Limited’s volatility is 44.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s 0.49 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nordic American Tankers Limited is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Nordic American Tankers Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nordic American Tankers Limited and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nordic American Tankers Limited has an average price target of $1.25, and a -41.86% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nordic American Tankers Limited and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 88.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Tankers Limited 12.15% 13.74% 12.68% -28.99% 18.23% 20% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.63% -15.81% -7.18% -17.73% -46.29% 9.04%

For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited has stronger performance than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Summary

Nordic American Tankers Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.