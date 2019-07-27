Comparison of Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NAO) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-30.75
|0.00
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.18
|30.51
In table 1 we can see Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
|0.00%
|-107.1%
|-61.1%
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|2.6%
|1.5%
Volatility and Risk
Nordic American Offshore Ltd. has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Nordic American Offshore Ltd. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s downside potential currently stands at -100.00% and an $5 average target price. Meanwhile, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s average target price is $6.13, while its potential upside is 36.22%. The results provided earlier shows that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. appears more favorable than Nordic American Offshore Ltd., based on analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 20.1% of Nordic American Offshore Ltd. shares and 83.6% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares. Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.99%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
|0.2%
|40.91%
|40.06%
|-44.76%
|-59.91%
|10.71%
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|-3.78%
|3.29%
|15.33%
|24.62%
|-6.97%
|15.84%
For the past year Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
