Comparison of Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NAO) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -30.75 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 30.51

In table 1 we can see Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 0.00% -107.1% -61.1% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nordic American Offshore Ltd. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s downside potential currently stands at -100.00% and an $5 average target price. Meanwhile, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s average target price is $6.13, while its potential upside is 36.22%. The results provided earlier shows that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. appears more favorable than Nordic American Offshore Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.1% of Nordic American Offshore Ltd. shares and 83.6% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares. Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.99%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 0.2% 40.91% 40.06% -44.76% -59.91% 10.71% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. -3.78% 3.29% 15.33% 24.62% -6.97% 15.84%

For the past year Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats Nordic American Offshore Ltd.