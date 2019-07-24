Comparison of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Both Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) are each other’s competitor in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods Limited 20 0.00 N/A 1.09 19.95 The J. M. Smucker Company 114 1.64 N/A 5.54 23.02

Demonstrates Nomad Foods Limited and The J. M. Smucker Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The J. M. Smucker Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nomad Foods Limited. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nomad Foods Limited is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nomad Foods Limited and The J. M. Smucker Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods Limited 0.00% 8.6% 3.3% The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 7.9% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Nomad Foods Limited’s current beta is 1.23 and it happens to be 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The J. M. Smucker Company is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Nomad Foods Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, The J. M. Smucker Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Nomad Foods Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nomad Foods Limited and The J. M. Smucker Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods Limited 0 1 1 2.50 The J. M. Smucker Company 0 4 2 2.33

The average target price of Nomad Foods Limited is $24.5, with potential upside of 8.26%. The J. M. Smucker Company on the other hand boasts of a $119.5 average target price and a 6.09% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Nomad Foods Limited looks more robust than The J. M. Smucker Company as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nomad Foods Limited and The J. M. Smucker Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 82.3%. Insiders owned roughly 14.32% of Nomad Foods Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are The J. M. Smucker Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nomad Foods Limited 5.46% 5.26% 15.15% 6.34% 24.84% 30.44% The J. M. Smucker Company 2.31% 6.98% 22.92% 12.95% 14.27% 36.38%

For the past year Nomad Foods Limited has weaker performance than The J. M. Smucker Company

Summary

The J. M. Smucker Company beats Nomad Foods Limited on 9 of the 12 factors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The companyÂ’s frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. The company also sells its products in Austria, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, and Denmark. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.