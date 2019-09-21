Comparison of Nokia Corporation (NOK) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Since Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.82 N/A 0.34 24.50

Demonstrates Nokia Corporation and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nokia Corporation and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.3 beta indicates that Nokia Corporation is 70.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nokia Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Nokia Corporation and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Nokia Corporation’s upside potential is 51.23% at a $8 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nokia Corporation and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 25.7%. Comparatively, 13.2% are Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

For the past year Nokia Corporation was less bearish than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats Nokia Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.