Comparison of Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.37 N/A -1.96 0.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.76 N/A 5.54 1.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Noble Energy Inc. and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4%

Risk & Volatility

Noble Energy Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.41. In other hand, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has beta of 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Noble Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Noble Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Noble Energy Inc. and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Noble Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 32.83% at a $30.75 consensus price target. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.67 consensus price target and a 93.16% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. seems more appealing than Noble Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Noble Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.