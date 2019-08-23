Comparison of Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP)

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.23 N/A -1.96 0.00 Antero Midstream GP LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Noble Energy Inc. and Antero Midstream GP LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% Antero Midstream GP LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Noble Energy Inc. and Antero Midstream GP LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Antero Midstream GP LP 0 0 0 0.00

Noble Energy Inc. has a 41.75% upside potential and an average target price of $30.86.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Noble Energy Inc. and Antero Midstream GP LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.14% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.05% of Antero Midstream GP LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% Antero Midstream GP LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Noble Energy Inc. beats Antero Midstream GP LP.