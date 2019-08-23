Comparison of Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP)

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Noble Energy Inc.
|23
|2.23
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Antero Midstream GP LP
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.33
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Noble Energy Inc. and Antero Midstream GP LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Noble Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.5%
|-4.3%
|Antero Midstream GP LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Noble Energy Inc. and Antero Midstream GP LP can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Noble Energy Inc.
|0
|2
|5
|2.71
|Antero Midstream GP LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Noble Energy Inc. has a 41.75% upside potential and an average target price of $30.86.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Noble Energy Inc. and Antero Midstream GP LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.14% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.05% of Antero Midstream GP LP shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Noble Energy Inc.
|2.7%
|-1.82%
|-15.14%
|-3.92%
|-39.01%
|17.7%
|Antero Midstream GP LP
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Noble Energy Inc. beats Antero Midstream GP LP.
