Comparison of Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH) and Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC)

Both Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) and Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) are Hospitals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nobilis Health Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 6.93 Quorum Health Corporation 1 0.05 22.58M -4.83 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nobilis Health Corp. and Quorum Health Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nobilis Health Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Quorum Health Corporation 1,842,212,613.20% 176.8% -8.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nobilis Health Corp. and Quorum Health Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.04% and 89.7%. Insiders held 28.28% of Nobilis Health Corp. shares. Competitively, Quorum Health Corporation has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nobilis Health Corp. -2.6% -5.26% -39.77% -68.5% -87.95% -67% Quorum Health Corporation 12.16% 21.17% -17.41% -45.57% -65.63% -42.56%

For the past year Nobilis Health Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Quorum Health Corporation.

Summary

Quorum Health Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nobilis Health Corp.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The companyÂ’s healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides marketing services, patient education services, and patient care co-ordination management services to third party facilities and physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and managed 10 ASCs, 4 surgical hospitals, and 5 clinics. The company was formerly known as Northstar Healthcare Inc. and changed its name to Nobilis Health Corp. in December 2014. Nobilis Health Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its general hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers. The company, through its subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, LLC, provides management advisory and consulting services to non-affiliated hospitals. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or leased 36 hospitals with an aggregate of approximately 3,459 licensed beds in 16 states. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.