Comparison of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

As Asset Management companies, Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 46 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.88 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Noah Holdings Limited and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Noah Holdings Limited and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Noah Holdings Limited and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited has an average target price of $52, and a 55.97% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. About 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.