Comparison of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 41 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.51 N/A 2.00 9.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Noah Holdings Limited and Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Noah Holdings Limited is presently more expensive than Invesco Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Noah Holdings Limited and Invesco Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Noah Holdings Limited’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Invesco Ltd. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Noah Holdings Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 64.61% and an $52 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Invesco Ltd. is $21.2, which is potential 25.37% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Noah Holdings Limited looks more robust than Invesco Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Noah Holdings Limited and Invesco Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 86.89%. Insiders held 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance while Invesco Ltd. has 14.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats Invesco Ltd. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.