Comparison of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 41 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited’s upside potential is 69.11% at a $52 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance while Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has 11.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust on 7 of the 8 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.