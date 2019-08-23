Comparison of NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) and Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

We will be comparing the differences between NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) and Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Surety & Title Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI Holdings Inc. 27 5.91 N/A 1.73 14.41 Fidelity National Financial Inc. 39 1.58 N/A 2.71 15.81

In table 1 we can see NMI Holdings Inc. and Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fidelity National Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than NMI Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. NMI Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NMI Holdings Inc. and Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 11% Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

NMI Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.28 and it happens to be 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Fidelity National Financial Inc. has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NMI Holdings Inc. and Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NMI Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $30, and a 7.37% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Fidelity National Financial Inc. is $48, which is potential 8.87% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Fidelity National Financial Inc. appears more favorable than NMI Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NMI Holdings Inc. and Fidelity National Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 87.8% respectively. 1.9% are NMI Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NMI Holdings Inc. -10.44% -13.52% -10.63% 14.81% 18.48% 39.38% Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0.45% 5.38% 8.45% 20.25% 6.99% 36.39%

For the past year NMI Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors NMI Holdings Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. Its Title segment offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. The companyÂ’s Black Knight segment provides software systems and information solutions comprising mission critical technology and data and analytics services that facilitate and automate various business processes across the life cycle of a mortgage. Its Restaurant Group segment owns, operates, and franchises restaurants comprising O'Charley's, Ninety Nine Restaurants, Village Inn, Bakers Square, and Legendary Baking concepts. The company also offers information used by title insurance underwriters, title agents, and closing attorneys to underwrite title insurance policies for real property sales and transfer. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.